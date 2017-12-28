Zanu-PF To Stop Bussing People To Political Events: General Rugeje

The ruling Zanu-PF party has said that it is going to change its work ethic and to start doing things differently. The party also said that it was going to stop bussing people over to political events and rallies.

This was revealed by Zanu-PF National Political Commissar, Retired Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje. Munyaradzi Machacha the principal of the Chitepo Ideological School also said there will be a basic orientation course for people who want to be party members and cadreship training for those who want to serve in government.

General Rugeje, Machacha and Zanu PF National Chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri were addressing the Zanu PF provincial chairpersons and provincial commissars in Harare on Wednesday.

More: ZBC