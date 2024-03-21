Timba, Chibaya mount CCC recovery from Welshman Ncube…as Chamisa plots comeback

Spread the love

Nelson Chamisa’s lieutenants led by Jameson Timba are this Friday expected to set in motion their “Blue Movement Moments” working plan whose first phase is wrestling the party from the Welshman Ncube faction.

The Blue Movement Moments working plan is a detailed road map of how Chamisa and his lieutenants intend to reclaim the party.

It also sets out the leadership structure of the CCC during what it calls a “crucial cleansing period” that is expected to pave way for a Congress that will probably set the platform for the return of Chamisa.

Under the new envisaged structure, which this publication had sight of, there is no place for Prof Ncube, Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyikore in the new look CCC.

The working plan has also been confirmed by well-placed sources in the Timba faction.

Sources have confirmed that Timba comes back as the Interim President with Amos Chibaya and Stabile Mlilo as co-vice presidents.

According to source the decision came amid escalating chaos within that party, highlighting deep-seated fractures and power struggles that threaten its unity and future.

“A faction within the CCC, seeking a fresh direction and leadership, has resolved to appoint Timba as the new CCC president, with Amos Chibaya and Stabile Mlilo as deputy presidents.

“This move is a clear statement of the faction’s intent not to capitulate to the demands and leadership style of the quadruple comprised of Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti, Lynnette Karenyi Kore, and Sengezo Tshabangu,” revealed the source.

The source also revealed that the establishment of this new leadership structure by Timba’s faction has raised eyebrows, not only for its suddenness but also for the reported influence exerted by Chibaya in promoting individuals closely aligned with him to key positions within that party.

“Chibaya is pushing for his mistresses to occupy top posts within the party. Mlilo, appointed as one of the deputy presidents, is known to be Chibaya’s mistress. Similarly, National Women’s Taskforce Leader Monica Mukwada, also rumoured to be involved with Chibaya, has been positioned favourably within this new structure. It’s evident that the current configuration leans heavily towards those loyal to Chibaya and Timba,” said the source.

Political analyst Edith Mushore commented that this development signals a significant shift within the CCC, as Timba, Chibaya, and their allies appear determined to forge ahead under the CCC banner, eschewing any potential alignment with Chamisa’s anticipated new political endeavour.

“There seems to be a strong resolve among some members to continue the struggle within the CCC framework. Maybe joining Chamisa’s yet-to-be-launched political party is not on their agenda,” Mushore said.

Meanwhile, this latest episode in the CCC saga underscores the volatile nature of political alliances and the relentless quest for power and influence. The coming days are poised to be pivotal, as the new leadership structure’s unveiling could either mark a new beginning for the CCC or deepen the rifts that threaten to bury it.

Source – Byo24

