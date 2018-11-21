Khupe commends Motlanthe Commission

The opposition MDC-T, led by Dr Thokozani Khupe, has commended the Commission of Inquiry investigating the post-election violence that occurred in Harare on August 1.

President Mnangagwa appointed the commission, composed of local and international experts, in August and the panel is conducting hearings from a wide spectrum of Zimbabweans on the violence that claimed six lives and left property worth millions destroyed.

In a statement yesterday, the MDC-T said it noted the commitment of the commission and was hopeful that Zimbabweans and the global world would get to know what exactly transpired on the fateful day, leading to the exposure and prosecution of the perpet- rators.

“We believe the commission must be given enough room to manoeuvre in order to get to the root cause of the problem.”

The statement comes on the back of MDC Alliance president Mr Nelson Chamisa’s widely condemned statements that he would not appear before the commission, which is keen to interview him and other stakeholders.

Mr Chamisa has gone on to pronounce himself on what has been seen as a pre-emption of questions that he would face before the commission. – Herald