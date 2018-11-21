He also turned down Chamisa’s request to cross-examine his accusers, saying the commission was “not a court of law and as such the issue of cross examination does not arise and none of the witnesses has been subjected to cross examination.”

Chamisa had also asked Motlanthe if it would be possible to make written submissions instead, to which the former President said: “Please be advised that written responses will be accepted although the commission would prefer to hear you in person.”

Chamisa’s lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu, MDC secretary general Douglas Mwonzora and human rights lawyers Beatrice Mtetwa and Doug Coltart were at the commission hearing on Wednesday morning – but it remained unclear if Chamisa would testify in the wake of Motlanthe’s snub.