Chamisa’s supporters torch Zanu-PF councillor’s home

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters Tuesday afternoon burnt down a home belonging to a Zanu-PF district chairperson only identified as Murambatsvina, who is said to have been one of those barring them from mourning their slain colleague Moreblessing Ali at her Nyatsime home.

The CCC supporters had converged in Nyatsime in company of party president Nelson Chamisa, for Ali’s memorial service.

Murambatsvina’s house was torched by the riotous supporters who had been angered by Zanu-PF’s hardline stance not to allow them at Ali’s home and by ruling party councillor Masimbi Masimbi’s decision to bar them from mourning her in his ward.

An explosion was heard from within his home as the angry mob sought him. The mob eventually left for Chibhanguza shopping centre to hunt Zanu-PF supporters in retaliation for Ali’s killing and the ruling party’s treatment of the Ali family.

Chamisa’s supporters Tuesday afternoon burnt down a home belonging to a Zanu-PF district chairperson pic.twitter.com/YSXwfPfD9x — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) June 14, 2022

The CCC youths also destroyed some shop windows, burnt down a house and a Gazebo believed to belong to Zanu-PF activists.

Addressing party supporters after the violent scenes, Chamisa condemned the acts and warned Zimbabweans against fighting over politics.

“Rakwata hariite mbodza (You cannot fight an idea whose time has come). Change is necessary even if it is hard. The hour is darkest before dawn, we are almost there,” said Chamisa.

“Let us unite. Everyone has a duty to bring change. The citizens must unite. No one can heal Zimbabwe but Zimbabweans.

“Tsvangirai refused to be tempted by violence. We want peace

On Monday, alleged Zanu-PF thugs beat up mourners and chased away Ali’s family from her home.

More to follow…

Source – NewZimbabwe