1000 trucks to transport Disco’s steel plant equipment from Durban to Zimbabwe

June 14, 2022




DINSON Iron and Steel Company (Disco) says part of the US$100 million worth of equipment for its steel plant in Chivhu that arrived in South Africa’s Durban port-city recently, will be hauled to Zimbabwe onboard 1000 heavy trucks.

Said the company: “This is part of the US$100 million worth of the steel plant’s equipment and machinery that will be brought into the country after docking in South Africa (and will be carried) by 1 000 haulage trucks.”

The first batch of the equipment and machinery comprises general blast furnace components and is expected to arrive home at the plant site in Mvuma by month-end.

Disco is constructing a US$1 billion steel-manufacturing plant in Manhize, Chivhu. The company is a Zimbabwe subsidiary of the giant Chinese steel producer, Tsingshan Holdings.




