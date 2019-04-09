Chamisa lays gauntlet in MDC leadership bid, Biti gets VP nomination

INCUMBENT MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has a secured a head start in his bid to keep the influential opposition job after receiving two party provincial nominations while none of the party’s other presidential hopefuls has a nomination yet.

Chamisa was reportedly nominated by the MDC’s North American and Matabeleland South provinces to contest as president.

Party secretary general Douglas Mwonzora, who has never hidden his ambitions to land the MDC presidency, received one nomination from Matabeleland South for the position he currently holds.

Other nominees for party vice president are current co-VPs Morgen Komichi and Welshman Ncube.

MPs Lilian Timveous and Tendai Biti have also received nominations for VP.

Current VP Elias Mudzuri, who is seen as harbouring MDC presidential ambitions, was yet to receive any nomination from the two provinces.

The country’s main opposition heads for its elective congress in Gweru next month with fierce jostling for positions being witnessed among the party faithful.

Meanwhile, the MDC Matabeleland North was set to complete its processes by Monday night with Midlands also set to sit for nomination on Wednesday while Masvingo was next.

Chamisa is keen to secure his first popular mandate as MDC leader after he had been accused of grabbing the top opposition job ahead of his MDC colleagues when news of party founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai began spreading February last year.

Zanu PF has reportedly shown keen interest on who becomes MDC leader amid claims the ruling party preferred a weaker candidate to emerge from the opposition’s elective processes.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his party are seen as uncomfortable with the 41-year-old opposition leader’s continued threat after the firebrand former student leader emerged a close second to the Zanu PF number one during last July’s presidential elections. – New Zim