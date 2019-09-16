Zimbabwe abductions possibly politically motivated – police

JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwe police say the recent abductions in the country could involve a third party and be politically motivated, according to National Police Spokesperson Assistant Paul Nyati.

Nyati was referring to the abduction of Junior Doctors’ union leader Dr Peter Magombeyi who was abducted at his home in Budiriro on Saturday night, Pindula News reported.

“We have noted with concern that previously there were a number of alleged abductions ahead of the SADC Summit recently held in Dar es Salaam Tanzania,” said Nyati.

“The possibility of a third force being involved in the alleged abductions for political expedience and to sustain the human rights narrative ahead of the forth coming UN general Assembly cannot be ruled out,” he added.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) also noted what it called the continued abuse of social media to propagate falsehoods, including alleged abductions as a means to tarnish Zimbabwe’s image and compromise its security.

Nevertheless the ZRP said police are continuing their investigations into the doctor’s disappearance.

