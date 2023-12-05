Prof. Moyo blasts US regime’s 22 years of racist attitude towards Zimbabwe

Below is a shocking press statement that smacks of what has become the US government’s clear and present obsession with Zimbabwe, issued yesterday by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announcing a so-called visa restriction policy targeting individuals, yes individuals, in Zimbabwe “believed [yes, not proven or known but believed] to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Zimbabwe”.

By Prof. Moyo

It’s a joke which is not funny that the US still shamelessly considers itself the paragon of democracy, with policing powers around the world, even as it is currently busy aiding and abetting Apartheid Israel to undermine democracy in Palestine and commit atrocities and genocide in occupied Gaza under siege.

Anyhow, here’s Blinken’s statement in full:

“Visa Restriction Policy for Undermining Democracy in Zimbabwe – United States Department of State

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Press Statement

December 4, 2023

I am announcing today a new visa restriction policy for undermining democracy in Zimbabwe. Under this policy, the United States will pursue visa restrictions, pursuant to Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, for individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Zimbabwe. Such acts may include manipulating or rigging the electoral process; disenfranchising voters or preventing individuals from exercising their right to vote; excluding members of the political opposition from electoral processes; restricting the ability of civil society organizations (CSOs) to operate and engage in democratic, governance, or human rights related activities; or intimidation of voters, election observers, or CSOs through threats or acts of physical violence. They may also include engaging in corrupt acts, including bribery, that undermine the electoral process; interfering with the independent operation of the judiciary during its adjudication of electoral cases; or abusing or violating human rights in Zimbabwe. Family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions. Anyone who undermines the democratic process in Zimbabwe—including in the lead-up to, during, and following Zimbabwe’s August 2023 elections—may be found ineligible for U.S. visas under this policy.

The visa restriction policy will apply to specific individuals involved in these acts, and is not directed at the Zimbabwean people. The United States supports Zimbabweans’ aspirations to have free and fair elections that reflect the will of the people and strengthen democracy, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights.”

COMMENT:

So, after arriving back from the Middle East where his US government is arming Apartheid Israel and is engaged with it in joint genocidal operations in Gaza, among Blinken’s top priorities was to announce a visa restriction policy targeting individuals whom the US government believes “are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Zimbabwe”.

Believes?

Since when has belief become the basis of the foreign policy of a superpower? And just how does a superpower – that is a super state – end up being concerned about individuals, not even state officials but individuals, in a small, land locked peaceful African country like Zimbabwe?

Clearly, the US has a Zimbabwe problem; a fatal obsession bordering on racism.

That is why it has an outrageous law made by its Congress to punish Zimbabwe, called Zdera, which stands for “Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act”, enacted in 2001.

The fact that even with this, 22 years old Zdera, the US government feels it must ransack its Immigration and Nationality Act to find other measures on top of Zdera to punish individuals in Zimbabwe it believes are undermining democracy in the country is enough to show that the US, the fading superpower whose global influence is manifestly waning, is obsessed with Zimbabwe and its fatal obsession is racist.

And, curiously, the US obsession with Zimbabwe is particularly acute with or among US administrations superintended by malcontents from that country’s Democrats, now poorly if not disastrously led by the clueless Joe Biden.

Soon or later, Zimbabweans might have to debate and review the kind of relations that Zimbabwe should have with the US, in the national interest. Are diplomatic relations with the US of any use? Is a US visa really anything to write home about?

The damage by the US to Zimbabwe’s sovereign reputation is untold.

Enough should be enough. At some point, something must give in the national interest; if it has not, time might come for Zimbabwe to learn to use and speak the language that the US understands.

And the fact that the issue is not only of concern to Zimbabwe but to other countries in the global south, means that there are opportunities to explore through emerging global blocks, such as the BRICS.

Surely, a “superpower” that is undermining democracy by supporting Apartheid Israel in Palestine and fuelling its genocide in Gaza has no moral authority to say anything about democracy anywhere, let alone in Zimbabwe.

Why should anyone believe that the US is serious about democracy in Zimbabwe, and that its targeting of individuals it believes are undermining democracy in Zimbabwe is legitimate, when everyone can see that the same US does not care about democracy in Palestine, and is in fact funding and arming not only individuals but the state of Apartheid Israel itself, which is using atrocities and genocide to undermine democracy in Palestine?

Why is it that, for the US, “democracy” is important and must not be “undermined” in Zimbabwe, but not in Palestine?

The bottom line is that the US has nauseating double standards!

