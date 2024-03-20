Econet A Tale of Frustration and Disappointment

It is a story that unfolds in the buzzing streets of Harare, in the quiet villages that dot the countryside, and in the hearts of the people who call this land home. It is the story of Econet, a telecommunications giant whose name has become synonymous with both connection and frustration.
I hate Econet. There, I said it. Not out of spite, nor out of a desire to defame, but out of a deep-seated disappointment that festers with every dropped call, every vanishing data bundle, and every inexplicable service outage. It is a sentiment shared by many, whispered in the queues at recharge kiosks and shouted over the static of failed connections.
Econet, once the herald of technological advancement in Zimbabwe, has become the bane of its users’ existence. The network challenges persist, leaving consumers rattled as they grapple with the technical difficulties that have become all too common. The promise of seamless connectivity has been broken time and again, replaced by the reality of a three-day technical fault that leaves us disconnected from the world.
“Please note that *143# platform, data and airtime are still down on the Econet network due to challenges being faced on the provider’s end,” reads a message that has become all too familiar. It is a reminder of the vulnerability of our reliance on a single entity to keep us tethered to the digital realm.
The issues run deeper than mere technical glitches. They speak of a company struggling to keep up with the demands of a population yearning for reliable service. They tell of foreign currency shortages that hinder the network’s ability to support its systems, of a data centre fault that affects a significant number of servers, and of a rights issue aimed at raising funds to redeem outstanding debentures. It is a saga of corporate challenges that spill over into the lives of everyday Zimbabweans.
And so, I hate Econet. Not because I enjoy the bitterness that comes with such a declaration, but because I long for the days when the name Econet was a source of national pride, not a byword for exasperation. I hate Econet because it represents a failed promise, a dream deferred, and a potential unfulfilled.
But this is not just my story. It is the story of a nation that deserves better. It is a call to action for Econet, a plea for improvement, a demand for the service that Zimbabweans have been promised and have paid for. It is a narrative that will continue to be written until the day when the hate turns to love, and Econet becomes, once again, a name we can trust.
Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo | Writer