.Mugabe turning in his grave,’ Biti wails for the late dictator

MDC Alliance deputy leader Tendai Biti says former president Robert Mugabe is surely turning in his grave after his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration resorted to reverse the land reform programme.
Biti was speaking during an online address entitled “Unpacking the pandemic of corruption in Zimbabwe.”
“Land has become a major commanding height of corruption, both urban land and rural. Multiple farm owners that were dealt with by the land reform program have now been replaced by multiple leases to white farmers. So in provinces such as Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East and Manicaland, there is now the return of white capital in the form of serial multiple farm leases who are obviously paying a rent to Zanu PF elites who were allocated this land,” Biti said.
“So for all intents and purposes the land reform program has been reversed and President Mugabe, (may his soul rest in peace) is surely turning in his grave,” he said.
He added: “Part of the looting also involves the $3,5 billion agreement to compensated white farmers. In principle, it’s a constitutional obligation to compensate white farmers for improvements so no one can quarrel about that constitutional obligation. The problem however is that contrary to the provision of the constitution, parliament did not approve the methodology and the amount and parliament does not know the beneficiaries. It also does not even know which farmer is going to get what. So as usual this huge US$3,5 billion is going to end up with the Zanu PF elites who have been looting our county.”
Last year President Emmerson Mnangagwa said that the nation will pay US$3,5 billion in compensation to white farmers whose land was expropriation by government in the chaotic post-millennium land reform programme.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.