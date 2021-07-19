News Ticker

.Mugabe turning in his grave,’ Biti wails for the late dictator

July 19, 2021 Staff Reporter Main, Politics 0




Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe (L) talks to Finance Minister and Opposition Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) Secretary-General Tendai Biti after opening the Short-Term Emergency Recovery Programme (STERP), meant to ease the current economic crisis facing the country, in Harare March 19, 2009, Zimbabwe is talking to the United States and European Union over the repeal of sanctions, according to an economic policy document, the first sign the new government may be gaining the confidence of Western powers. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo (ZIMBABWE POLITICS BUSINESS)

MDC Alliance deputy leader Tendai Biti says former president  Robert Mugabe is surely turning in his grave after his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration resorted to reverse the land reform  programme.
Biti  was speaking during an online address entitled “Unpacking the pandemic of corruption  in Zimbabwe.”
“Land has become a major commanding height of corruption, both urban land and rural. Multiple farm owners that were dealt with by the land reform program have now been replaced by multiple leases to white farmers. So in provinces such as Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East and Manicaland, there is now the return of white capital in the form of serial multiple  farm leases who are obviously  paying a rent to Zanu PF elites who were allocated this land,” Biti said.
“So for all intents and purposes  the land reform program has been reversed and President  Mugabe, (may his soul rest in peace) is surely turning in his grave,” he said.
He added: “Part of the looting also involves the $3,5 billion agreement to compensated white farmers. In principle, it’s  a constitutional obligation to compensate white farmers for improvements so no one can quarrel  about that constitutional obligation. The problem however is that contrary to the provision  of the constitution, parliament did not approve the methodology and the amount and parliament  does not know the beneficiaries. It also does not even know which farmer is going to get what. So as usual this huge US$3,5 billion is going to end up with the Zanu PF elites who have been looting  our county.”
Last year President  Emmerson  Mnangagwa  said that the nation will pay US$3,5 billion in compensation to white farmers whose land was expropriation by government in the chaotic post-millennium land reform programme.




Copyright © 2021 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!