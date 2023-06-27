HARARE – The embattled Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe believes that the fragmented state of the opposition will work to the advantage of the ruling ZANU-PF party in the upcoming elections.

The opposition parties experienced divisions and splits, which resulted in the formation of the MDC-Alliance in 2018, followed by further fragmentation. Mnangagwa addressed his supporters in Chipinge, emphasizing the strength and unity of ZANU-PF compared to the divided opposition.

The president highlighted that ZANU-PF is not reliant on external interference and portrays itself as pursuing homegrown solutions to the country’s challenges. Mnangagwa expressed confidence in the ruling party’s ability to continue governing Zimbabwe while the opposition remains fragmented.

Renowned economist Dr. Godfrey Kanyenze, in his book titled “Leaving So Many Behind: The Link between Politics and the Economy,” identifies the fragmentation of the opposition as a factor contributing to Zimbabwe’s deep-seated problems. The book mentions the transformation of the National Constitutional Assembly into a political party, the disunity within the MDC-T, and the subsequent splinter groups that weakened the opposition movement.

According to the book, by the time of the 2018 elections, the Zimbabwe Elections Commission confirmed the existence of 75 political parties contesting the elections, indicating a highly fragmented opposition landscape.

As Zimbabwe approaches the forthcoming polls, it appears that ten presidential candidates from various opposition parties are set to compete against the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Please note that the information provided is based on the text you provided, and my knowledge is up to September 2021. The current political landscape and specific details about the upcoming elections may have changed since then.

