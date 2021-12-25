Kazembe leaks Politiburo plot to eliminate James Makamba

BINDURA – Minister of Home Affairs who is also ZANU PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe reportedly leaked Politiburo deliberations to villagers in Rushinga in a bid to entice voters to vote for him in the upcoming party provincial elections.

In a desperate bid to retain the chairmanship Kazembe called one of his trusted lieutenants in Rushinga party District Co-ordinating Committee (DCC) member Cletous Ranganai Chiminyu to inform villagers that they should vote for Kazembe since Politiburo Member Kenneth Musanhi had allegedly instigated the disqualification of business tycoon James Makamba from the provincial chairmanship race. Musanhi who is the most senior party member in Mashonaland Central province is said to be supporting Tafadzwa Musarara election bid.

Addressing villagers in Rushinga yesterday Chiminyu endorsed Kazembe and denounced Musanhi.

“As you all know Makamba was disqualified (and) according to Minister Kazembe, the cause of Makamba’s disqualification was pushed by Musanhi in the Politiburo, this was done to pave way for Musarara. So we are urging you all to vote for Kazembe since Makamba had a strong ground here, you now know your enemies,” said Chiminyu. Kazembe who is set to be canvassing for support in Rushinga today refused to comment. Contrary to protocol, Kazembe recently snubbed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s visit in Mazowe and chose to embark on his campaign trail in Mbire. However, ZANU PF supporters in Mashonaland Central are geared for the Provincial election slated for Tuesday.

Source – Byo24