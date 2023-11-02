High Court Reserves Judgement On 14 Recalled CCC MPs

HARARE – High Court judge Munamato Mutevedzi on Thursday, 02 November reserved judgement in a case in which 14 CCC legislators are challenging their recall from parliament by party activist Sengezo Tshabangu.

The recalled legislators want the court to declare that Tshabangu had no legal authority to cause their recalls.

ZimLive reported Justice Mutevedzi as saying the ruling will be passed before 07 November.

Addressing the media outside the High Court this Thursday, Advocate Amanda Sihle Ndlovu, representing some of the affected MPs, expressed satisfaction with court proceedings so far. She said:

It was a long battle, there have been many legal minds that have been involved in reaching the point that we are at now.

Now the matter is safely before the courts’ hands and we have been promised a determination before the nomination court sits which is very relevant to us because that is going to determine where we go from here.

In their application, the CCC MPs and senators also cited the National Assembly Speaker and Senate president as respondents.

However, they later withdrew their case against the two as well as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The applicants stated that Tshabangu, who declared himself CCC interim secretary general when he effected the recalls, should prove his case.

The lawmakers are challenging Tshabangu’s legal standing to recall them arguing he was not even a member of the main opposition.

More: Pindula News

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...