Chiwenga breathes fire over Chief’s funeral address

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga Friday confirmed Chief Murinye from Masvingo province, who made headlines last weekend warning President Emmerson Mnangagwa of a possible coup if he failed to deal with worsening corruption, is set to be investigated.

Chiwenga gave the warning at a traditional leaders meeting in Harare presided over by Mnangagwa.

The VP did not take lightly Chief Murinye’s calls for Mnangagwa to act on high-level corruption by his close associates.

He told the chiefs gathered they should follow proper government procedures if aggrieved on any issue.

“That a chief just stands up and says what they want is never done, do you understand me Chiefs?” said a seemingly angry Chiwenga.

“That is only done by those who drink Mutoriro (illicit brew), in this country, it is never done. We have one Monomutapa (Mnangagwa). We have one leader and it is that leader we give our respect to, it is that leader we show the entire nation what respect is all about.

“What has been done by Chief Murinye is going to be investigated by the Minister of Local Government (July Moyo), the President of the Chiefs Council (Fortune Charumbira), his deputy and his committee and found guilty then appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

“This is the Republic of Zimbabwe, that is not done. Such foolishness is not done, I hope you understand me. What did I just say?

“Chiefs are appointed and they are removed too. From here, 2021, you must dig holes in the tar and spit in them, declaring that such words are not uttered.

“I further must thank my great Monomutapa and no-one touches him as long as I live.”

During his address at the funeral wake last week, Chief Murinye urged Mnangagwa to act on high-level corruption in government and Zanu-PF or the military would intervene.

“We are fed up, we do not want this anymore, thieves in Zimbabwe should stop,” the traditional leader told mourners.

“Mnangagwa is my nephew, but if he does not listen to my advice, he will not make it in the 2023 elections,” he warned.

“Should we go back to Valerio Sibanda to tell him to lead a coup as happened in November 2017?”

Meanwhile, presidential spokesperson, George Charamba has said Chief Murinye had “sobered up” and telephoned him Thursday saying he was ready to explain himself.

Charamba said: “Today (Thursday) I got an unexpected call from Chief Murinye. His message was brief: he hates the way the opposition forces are abusing strong indignation with his President and his party, Zanu-PF.

“Further, he says he has since sobered up and is ready to explain himself. So guys, don’t think you are about to score. Take a chill pill!”