Zanu PF MP drags lover to court

ZANU PF Mazowe North Member of Parliament, Tsungai Makumbe, yesterday dragged his estranged lover Ludia Makuvure to court accusing her of tarnishing his image and threatening him with unspecified action.

The two appeared before magistrate Johanna Mukwesha, who heard that the relationship between the two went sour after Makumbe demanded a paternity test for his minor child with the respondent.

Makumbe pleaded with the court to be granted a protection order against his ex-lover, accusing her of coming to his workplace at Zanu PF headquarters to harass him. He said the respondent was also visiting Parliament, badmouthing him to anyone who cared to listen.

The legislator asked the court to bar the respondent from contacting his church members from Johane Masowe Chishanu in Marimba where she is allegedly spreading lies about him being involved in non-existent love affair at the church.

“She calls almost every male member of my church and lies to them that I am bedding their wives and threatens my female church mates, dragging my name into the mud since I am a leader at the church,” Makumbe said.

Makumbe also told the court that the respondent had no business visiting the Zanu PF headquarters because she does not work there, nor was she involved in any business at the party’s premises, except just being a member of the party.

Makuvure opposed Makumbe’s application and accused him of lying to the court. She accused Makumbe of allegedly infecting her with HIV and later demanding paternity tests for the minor child.

She also told the court that she was a member of Forever Associate Zimbabwe, a shadow Zanu PF affiliate organisation, and that her presence at the national party headquarters is unquestionable as she will be attending meetings.

Makuvure also told the court that she does not oppose Makumbe’s request for a paternity test, but asked the court to order him to maintain the minor child.

Magistrate Mukwesha granted Makumbe his application for a protection order against the respondent.

Source – newsday

