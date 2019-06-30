Three planes disappear at Air Zimbabwe

The national Airline Air Zimbabwe has failed to account for 3 planes the Daily News on Sunday has reported.

The aircrafts which have disappeared are MA60.

The Auditor General Mildred Chari is quoted to have said there is no paper trail or explanation available to establish the fate that befell the planes.

The planes which were purchased in 2005/2006 cost US$12.5 million each.

Chari is reported to have said between 2009 to 2013 there was no appropriate audit and inventory in the company.

“The breakdown in internal controls continued in the current year and accordingly i was unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence that the financial statements are not materially misstated.”Chari said.

Zimbabweans took to social media to vent their displeasure at the grand theft at the national airline.

Air Zimbabwe is currently under an administrator under the Reconstruction Act.

Former Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa is the Board Chairperson of the national airline.