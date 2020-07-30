Thousands Of City Workers Turned Away As Police Seal Off Harare Ahead Of Friday’s Protests

POLICE assisted by the army this morning sealed off all roads leading into the Harare central business district (CBD) to stave off #31July protests planned for this Friday, turning away thousands of employees making their way to work.

Opposition parties, churches, students, and civil society have been calling for a national anti-corruption protest for this Friday over widespread graft in government and rising poverty in communities.

The main convenor of the demonstration, Transform Zimbabwe president Jacob Ngarivhume and freelance journalist Hopewell Chin’ono are currently in remand prison facing charges of inciting public violence ahead of the 31 July protest.

Scores of activists mainly MDC Alliance members have also gone into hiding as State security agents hunt them for urging Zimbabweans to take part in this Friday’s demonstration.

However, this morning, thousands of city workers, and shoppers making their way into the CBD, were turned away at heavily manned security checkpoints in all roads leading into the city centre as the State prepares for a showdown ahead of Friday’s protests.

According to one affected office worker, all drivers of vehicles, including ZUPCO buses along Willowvale Road travelling to the CBD, were forced to make a U-Turn by the police and soldiers.

Addressing a Zanu PF Politburo meeting Wednesday President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed State security would be beefed-up to block the protests

“I want to warn the organisers of this ill-fated demonstration that our security services will be vigilant and on high alert to appropriately respond to their shenanigans,” he said.

“Zanu PF will never ever stand by and allow our people to be put in harm’s way. We will equally defend our independence and sovereignty to the letter and not betray the fallen heroes and heroines who paid the supreme sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today.