Sikhala’s obstruction conviction overturned by High Court

The High Court has acquitted former opposition MP Job Sikhala in a case he was accused of obstructing the course of justice after he allegedly announced that a Zanu PF activist had murdered Moreblessing Ali.

The State alleged that he posted a video that was intended to mislead the police who were investigating the death of Ali whose body was found dismembered.

Justices Pisirayi Kwenda and Benjamin Chikowero sitting as an appeal court ruled that magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa erred when she convicted Sikhala in May this year.

They quashed the lower court’s conviction ordering that the politician be found “not guilty and acquitted.”

Sikhala will however remain in detention as he is on trial on additional charges including incitement to commit violence, and disorderly conduct.

MP Job Sikhala’s conviction & sentence for obstructing the course of justice has been set aside by High Court. Judges said the lower erred when it convicted him. He will however remain in prison for other 3 criminal counts including incitement of violence pic.twitter.com/LUsgtDikH8 — NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) November 28, 2023

