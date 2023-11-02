Police Says Ngadziore Yet To Report Alleged Abduction And Torture

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the alleged abduction and torture of CCC MP Takudzwa Ngadziore yesterday has not been reported at any police station.

In a short statement posted on their X page on Thursday evening, Police said they are trying to contact the victim to gather facts about the alleged abduction. Reads the statement:

The ZRP has been keenly following an allegation of abduction and torture on Social Media. The Police informs the public that no such case has been reported.

We are trying to make contact with the alleged victim so as to elicit the facts beyond what is on social media.

Ngadziore, who is a CCC’s Youth Quota MP, was allegedly abducted and tortured by heavily armed suspected State agents on Wednesday, 01 November.

Ngadziore recorded his abduction live on Facebook before he was reportedly taken to Mazowe where he was tortured before being stripped naked and dumped.

More: Pindula News

