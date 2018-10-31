Police raid Harare Sangoma Walter Magaya’s place

HARARE – Police yesterday raided prophet Walter Magaya’s Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries offices to recover samples of Aguma, a drug which he claimed cures HIV, AIDS and cancer.

The raid comes after prophet Magaya during this week’s Sunday service announced to his congregation that he had discovered a cure for Aids.

Government on Monday, however, dismissed the claims saying prophet Magaya had not yet submitted Aguma for review and assessment as a herbal supplement and people should not buy medicines from unapproved and unlicensed persons.

Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Government was concerned with these claims as there were processes and procedures in Zimbabwe that medicines go through before they are recognised as effective and safe for use by patients.

“Medicines go through rigorous tests including clinical trials, which involve use of the product under strict medical supervision. This is done prior to registration and the results are submitted to the medicines regulator as evidence of the effectiveness of a medicine,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“The ministry strongly urges all clients on treatment for HIV and Aids to continue on their prescribed medication. Any form of discontinuation or switch made without the guidance of medical professionals may lead to adverse consequences on their health status,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintended Paul Nyathi confirmed the raid.

He said the ZRP was acting within their mandate.