Police Confirm The Arrest Of Late Robert Mugabe Jnr

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Robert Mugabe Junior, late former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe‘s son.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, police said Robert Tatenda Mugabe Junior will appear in court in due course.

Reads the statement issued today (Monday 20 February 2023) by police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi:

ARREST OF ROBERT TINOTENDA MUGABE (JUNIOR)

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Robert Tinotenda Mugabe (Junior) (31) has been arrested on Malicious Damage to Property allegations after a complaint by his friend Nkatazo Sindiso (31) that he destroyed property worth USD12 000.00 at house number 3A Verdi Lane, Strathaven, Harare.

He will appear in court in due course.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...