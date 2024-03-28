Mutumbuka wins condonation to fight eviction

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s first Education Minister at independence, Dr Dzingai Mutumbuka was on Wednesday granted a condonation order which gives him 10 days to file an application for the rescission of Justice Chinamhora’s judgment.

Mutumbuka was evicted from his plush US$600 000 house in Chisipite, Harare late last year after alleged fraudsters forged title deeds to the home and sold it for US$45 000. His eviction was granted through a ruling made by Justice Webster Chinamhora who later resigned amid allegations of corruption.

The condonation was granted by consent by High Court Judge, Justice Benjamin Chikowore after the application faced no opposition from Advocate Method Ndlovu who appeared for Harrison Marange and his wife Dementia Zirenga (the defendants and buyers of Mutumbuka’s house).

Mutumbuka is being represented by Tomukudza Mudzimbasekwa of Sawyer Mkushi Legal Practitioners.

The next stage after getting the condonation order is to file papers for the rescission of Justice Chinamhora’s judgment which process must be done within the next 10 days.

The challenge that Mutumbuka’s lawyers might now face is that the transcript of Justice Chinamhora’s ruling is not available including on the electronic case platform. – Masvingo Mirror

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...