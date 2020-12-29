Prominent MDC-A official Thabani Mpofu arrested

Advocate Thabani Mpofu of the fulcrum and the pith fame was this Tuesday arrested and charged with obstruction of justice.
Mpofu had tweeted castigating Chicken Inn for releasing an alleged CCTV footage of MDC Alliance trio – Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova who were being accused of faking their abduction in May. Read the tweet:
The problem with Chicken Inn is not that it released CCTV footage, rather; that it availed it’s name and facilities in aid of a fraudulent effort. This immoral, unethical & completely senseless gesture is what has appalled right-thinking people. Search your conscience Chicken Inn.
Thabani Mpofu’s arrest was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human rights whose member, Harrison Nkomo, is representing advocate Mpofu. Said ZLHR:
Allegations are that this Tweet👇 (below) was posted when the case of @JoanaMamombe, @ceechimbiri2 & @MarovaNetsai was ongoing. There was an intention to prejudice the trial, or due to statement in tweet, there was a risk or possibilty of prejudicing the trial.
The problem with Chicken Inn is not that it released CCTV footage, rather; that it availed it’s name and facilities in aid of a fraudulent effort. This immoral, unethical & completely senseless gesture is what has appalled right-thinking people. Search your conscience Chicken Inn.
Advocate Thabani Mpofu has since arrived at the Harare Central Police station, where he had been summoned to come by the Law and Order section.
Mpofu was released after signing a warned a cautioned statement.