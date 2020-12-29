Prominent MDC-A official Thabani Mpofu arrested

Advocate Thabani Mpofu of the fulcrum and the pith fame was this Tuesday arrested and charged with obstruction of justice. Mpofu had tweeted castigating Chicken Inn for releasing an alleged CCTV footage of MDC Alliance trio – Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova who were being accused of faking their abduction in May. Read the tweet:

The problem with Chicken Inn is not that it released CCTV footage, rather; that it availed it’s name and facilities in aid of a fraudulent effort. This immoral, unethical & completely senseless gesture is what has appalled right-thinking people. Search your conscience Chicken Inn.

Thabani Mpofu’s arrest was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human rights whose member, Harrison Nkomo, is representing advocate Mpofu. Said ZLHR: