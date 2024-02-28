Mahere acquitted on publishing falsehoods charges

Spread the love

FORMER Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Fadzayi Mahere has been acquitted by the High Court on charges of publishing falsehoods.

Mahere was cleared on both conviction and sentence.

She had challenged a decision by the lower court to charge her over a non-existent law.

“The High Court has upheld my appeal. The offence in terms of which I was charged and jailed at Chikurubi was invalid,” she said..

“The conviction and sentence have been quashed.

“The High Court confirmed that I was arrested, prosecuted and convicted on the basis of an offence that doesn’t exist.

“It’s been a long four years but that’s for another day. It feels good to have a clean criminal record again.”

Mahere was last April fined US$500 following her conviction in a case she was accused of publishing falsehoods undermining the police.

She was found guilty of communicating a falsehood prejudicial to the State.

Mahere was accused of publishing statements that police killed a baby with a button stick.

