Cops Nets-In Six Suspects After Money Transfer Agency Is Robbed US$716k

Statement by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on the arrest of six suspects for a case of armed robbery which occurred at Quest Financial Services in Belgravia, Harare.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Brighton Chikukwa (28), Silence Matambo (29), Washington Mangwanda (23), Liberty Mukanganise (31), Tafadzwa Richard Marondera (25) and Luke Zinyengere (28) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred on 25th February 2024 at Quest Financial Services in Belgravia, Harare where US$720 676.00, ZAR 10 500.00 and Euro 120.00 cash as well as a 7.65 mm CZ Vzor pistol and three laptops were stolen.

On 27th February 2024, detectives from CID Homicide, Harare received information which linked Brighton Chikukwa to the offence. The detectives tracked the suspect to Mbare, Harare where he was arrested.

Brighton Chikukwa implicated the other suspects and Zacharia Charuwanda allias Zero, Trymore Chimbambo, Maxwell Kadzembe as well as other three employees at Quest Financial Services.

Investigations by the detectives established that Brighton Chikukwa received US$40 000.00 cash as part of his share of the loot.

The detectives recovered US$ 25 000.00 cash and a Ford Ranger D4D vehicle, registration number AGC 6541, which the suspect had bought for US$ 14 300.00.

Silence Matambo and Washington Mangwanda were later arrested in Mbare after being lured by Brighton Chikukwa.

The detectives recovered US$22 000.00 cash which was allegedly given to Silence Matambo and Washington Mangwanda as part of their share of the loot.

It was established that Washington Mangwanda was given US$ 25 000.00 as part of his share which he used to buy a Toyota Aqua vehicle for US$ 5 300.00.

Washington Mangwanda further gave his mother US$ 10 000.00 and US$ 5 000.00 to his wife for personal use.

Detectives acted on received information and arrested Liberty Mukanganise at Boka Tobacco Auction Floors in Waterfalls.

Investigations by the detectives revealed that Liberty Mukanganise was given US$23 000. 00 cash as part of his share from the loot.

He led the detectives to the recovery of US$ 20 560.00 cash, a car radio, a sub-woofer, seat covers valued at US$55.00, 4 x size 15 tyres valued at US$240.00, car shields valued at US$35.00 and Mag wheels valued at US$400.00.

Tafadzwa Richard Marondera and Luke Zinyengere were later arrested in Glenview and led the detectives to the recovery of US$ 50 600.00 cash.

It was established that Tafadzwa Richard Marondera was given US$35 000 as part of his share whilst Luke Zinyengere was given US$25 000.00.

The detectives recovered a Mark X vehicle, registration number AFR 7059, which Luke Zinyengere had bought for US$11 00.00, an iPhone 14 Pro Max bought for US$ 1 300.00, and an iPhone 15 Pro Max bought for US$1 500.00.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds the public for supplying positive information which has assisted the police to account for armed robbery suspects throughout the country.

The Police reiterates that company executives must ensure that information on institutions’ financial transactions, security and movements is not shared with each and every employee. It is now clear that most high-profile robbery cases have an element of inside information.

The public is urged to continue forwarding information regarding criminal activities to the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197 or contact any nearest Police Station. – Pindula

