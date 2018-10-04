Lawyer Samukange dumps Kasukuwere

HARARE – Prominent Harare lawyer and Zanu PF legislator for Mudzi South constituency, Jonathan Samukange has renounced agency and is no longer repressing former cabinet minister, Saviour Kasukuwere in the court case in which he is facing criminal abuse of office charges.

In a telephone interview with the State media, Samukange said he had heeded the call by his provincial party Youth League to avoid being conflicted.

He said even though his client, Kasukuwere was disappointed by the new developments, representing him was retrogressive.