Land baron Mabamba denied bail

Alleged Chitungwiza serial fraudster and land baron Frederick Mabamba, who is facing charges of fraud involving illegal sale of stands to desperate home seekers, has been denied bail.

Mabamba was back in court this Friday, following his arrest on Tuesday on allegations of fraud.

However, the State opposed bail indicating that Mabamba is a man of means who is well connected and has the ability to evade justice if granted bail.

It is the state’s case that Mabamba has been in habit of illegally creating residential stands in and around Chitungwiza since 1999 without the blessings of the local authority.

The Court also heard that after creating the fictitious stands coupled with glaring anomalies such as absence of offer letters and other relevant papers, Mabamba would go on to sell them to unsuspecting desperate home seekers.

According to the court papers, Mabamba’s serious looting spree saw him swindling 13 Million United States dollars and more than 8 billion Zimbabwe dollars from unsuspecting home seekers.

He will be back in court on 19th of this month for routine remand.

His arrest comes at a time when thousands of Chitungwiza residents were left homeless and counting their losses after their houses were destroyed by floods.