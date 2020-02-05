Job Sikhala ‘linked’ to High Court judge’s home break-in

HARARE – Unknown people broke into the home of High Court judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze in Harare on Tuesday night in unclear circumstances, according to the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, police said coincidentally, Justice Mawadze is currently presiding over the trial of MDC national vice-chairperson Job Sikhala. The statement read:

The ZRP is investigating a case of unlawful entry and theft in which Justice Mawadze’s Harare home was broken into last night in unclear circumstances. Coincidentally, the Hon. Justice is the one who is currently presiding over MDC vice-chairman, Job Sikhala’s trial in Masvingo.

Justice Mawadze postponed Sikhala’s treason trial to February 14 when he appeared at the Masvingo High Court on Monday.

This was done to give the court ample time to make a judgement on the defence’s application for an exception.