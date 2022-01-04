Jacob Mafume applies for exception to charges

HARARE – Suspended Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has today applied for exception to charges where he allegedly allocated residential stands to his sister and a secretary at his law firm when his trial opened at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Mafume is charged with criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.

In his application, prepared by lawyer Tonderai Bhatasara, Mafume said the allegations do not disclose an offence as he claimed not to be employed by the City of Harare.

He claimed that the State failed to outline the duties he violated in its charges.

The State led by Mr Ephraim Zinyandu is expected to respond to his application on January 7 with Harare regional magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro expected to make a ruling on January 14.