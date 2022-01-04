Police declare war on military armed robbers

AMID the spike in armed robberies, police have warned people to desist from keeping large sums of money in their homes as this makes them targets for armed robbers and may fall prey.

In an interview with The Manica Post, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi revealed that the country recorded 922 armed robbery cases between January and October last year and police are out in full force to curb such crimes.

He said in most cases police investigations have established that insiders like relatives, friends or domestic workers usually supply information to the armed robbers.

“We are calling on individuals to play their part in preventing armed robberies by keeping large sums of money at banks and not in their homes. People must also be wary of who comes in their homes and what information they gather about what they keep in their houses as these may supply it to criminals.

“However, as the police we have zero tolerance to crime and will continue fighting armed robberies. Between January and October last year, 922 armed robberies were recorded and we managed to arrest 849 suspects in connection with the cases,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He urged the public to report armed robbery cases to the police so that they carry out investigations and bring the culprits to book. – Manica Post