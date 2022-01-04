Most areas in Zimbabwe receive above 100mm cumulative rainfall

HARARE – Most areas across the country have received 100 mm or more as the accumulated rainfall amount to date with the highest amounts having been recorded in the central parts of the country, the Agritex weekly report has revealed.

Agritex director, Mr Stancilae Tapererwa in the update said the rainfall activity is expected to be confined to high ground; areas around Karoi through to Harare, Marondera, Mutare and then Chipinge.

“100 mm or more is expected to fall in these areas in the 10-day period being forecasted. Fewer rains are expected in the west,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Services Department has said that mostly cloudy and warm conditions are expected in the northern half of the country; Midlands, Matabeleland North, all Mashonaland provinces, Harare Metropolitan and northern parts of Manicaland with scattered afternoon or evening thunderstorms today.

“The southern half of the country which includes, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Masvingo and southern parts of Manicaland should be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thunderstorms,” said the met department.

On Wednesday, scattered thunderstorms are expected in Matabeleland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan, northern parts of Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, all Mashonaland Provinces and Manicaland, with localised heavy rains in places.

“It should be mild at first becoming warm by afternoon with cloudy conditions for most of the day. All other areas (namely Matabeleland South, southern areas of Midlands and Masvingo are anticipated to be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers, though mild both morning and evening,” said the Met department.