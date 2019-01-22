News Ticker

Hodzi appointed Prosecutor General

January 22, 2019 Staff Reporter Law & Crime 0

Kumbirai Hodzi

President Mnangagwa has appointed Mr Kumbirai Hodzi as the country’s substantive Prosecutor-General.

Mr Hodzi, who had been serving as Acting PG for almost a year, will take oath of office tomorrow at State House in Harare.



