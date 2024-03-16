CIO operatives remanded in custody on assults and robbery

Spread the love

Two members from the President’s office Bindura are in trouble after allegedly assaulting and robbing people in the mining town of Bindura.

Aynos Charumbira (32) and Tinashe Jeffrey Makonza (29) were not asked to plead when they appeared before Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera.

They were remanded in custody to March 25.

The state led by Carson Kundiona alleged that on March 9 around 2:00am the duo went to Edson Ziwaya’s (33) house and knocked at his gate the complainant opened opened the gate.

Upon entering the duo started assaulting the complainant with open hands before dragging him to the local shops where they robbed him of his US$1850.00 which was in his pocket.

On the same date around 3:30 the duo met Panashe Caroline Nyemba (25) who was on her way home from a local night club.

The duo told Nyemba that they had kidnapped Tony Muromba and he was at their Presidential offices.

Nyemba tried to negotiate with the duo to rescue Muromba but they became violent and assaulted Nyemba with open hands.

Nyemba managed to flee and filed a police report leading to the arrest of the two.

Source: Byo24

