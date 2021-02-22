Chombo arrested

President Mnangagwa’s Special Anti Corruption Unit (SACU) this morning arrested former cabinet minister Ignatius Chombo, ZimMorning Post revealed.

According to the publication, Chombo was arrested on criminal abuse of office charges:

Former Finance minister Ignatious Chombo has been arrested by SACU. Charges are: one count of fraud and 5 counts criminal abuse of duty as public officer. All charges arise from the Uchena Land Commission report

A few weeks ago Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi said the case against Chombo and Prisca Mupfumira will be concluded soon.

This is a developing story, more to follow.