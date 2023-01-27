CCC activists out on ZW$30k bail each

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) activists, including two lawmakers, Amos Chibaya and Costa Machingauta, arrested two weeks ago on allegations of breaching peace after attending their party’s private meeting have been granted ZW$30 000 bail each.

Two of the suspects, who are senior citizens aged 81 and 72 were released on free bail.

Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda ruled evidence presented before her confirmed that the suspects were indeed having private business at Machingauta’s place of residence when they were arrested.

“The accused persons held a private meeting on a private property of a private political party.”

She said the suspects were not a flight risk as alleged by the State in opposing bail.

“The accused persons are all unemployed and have no capacity to start a life in another country” she said.

The state alleges the group had violated the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) on the day in question.

According to police, over 500 people gathered to attend the meeting which was to be held at Machingauta’s house which is in a high density suburb.

But the activists insisted that their meeting was private.

They will be back in court on Feb 3 together with the minor who was earlier excused from proceedings after being granted free bail. – Newzim

