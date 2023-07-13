Banning Kasukuwere ‘an own goal’, says opposition

HARARE – Saviour Kasukuwere, a one-time Zanu-PF minister and political commissar, is set to challenge Wednesday’s court ruling which nullified his presidential candidacy in Zimbabwe.

His late announcement of intent last month gave a third option to what seemed to be a two-horse race between incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa and Citizens Coalition for Change’s (CCC) Nelson Chamisa.

But, after a Zanu-PF activist filed a court challenge, the ruling was that Kasukuwere had been out of the country for a continuous 18 months and, as such, was not a registered voter.

Therefore, Kasukuwere – who is self-exiled in South Africa – didn’t qualify to stand for election.

In passing judgment, Justice David Mangota, at the Harare High Court, said: “The 1st respondent has not been resident in any constituency in the Republic of Zimbabwe for a period in excess of 18 consecutive months and his name cannot, by that circumstance, be retained on the voter’s roll.”

Advocate Lewis Uriri, who represented Zanu-PF activist Lovedale Mangwana, addressed journalists after the ruling and said: “Mr Kasukuwere ceased, by operational law, to be a registered voter and consequently ceased to qualify to run for the office of the president.”

In a press statement, Walter Mzembi, the chairperson of the Kasukuwere election drive, said the “judgment does not deter our ground activation which is running full steam”.

He added that their campaign was against elitism and “family capture of the state” – referring to the president and his family – regarding allegations of self-enrichment.

“Removing Kasukuwere from the ballot does not translate to votes for ED (Mnangagwa). He cannot choose his own competitors. For us, he remains unelectable,” said Mzembi.

Kasukuwere got support from some opposition politicians, who argued that he had the right to stand for election.

In a tweet, David Coltart, of the CCC, said the court ruling against Kasukuwere was an own goal.

“My view is that Zanu-PF’s panicky action in barring Kasukuwere from contesting may yet be an own goal.

“Does any rational person really think that those who would’ve voted for Kasukuwere will now vote for the very person responsible for Kasukuwere being removed from the contest?” he tweeted.

While trying to freeze out Kasukuwere, the government also banned seven CCC rallies within 10 days.

After the latest ban on its rally in Zengeza East, the CCC said: “We will persevere and triumph regardless. Citizens are ready to confront the regime at the ballot box.”

It also called on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to take action against violations of electoral laws.

