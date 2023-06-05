17 duped US$100k by car importer

A man who purported to be a vehicle importer is on the run after duping 17 people of over US$100 000 in the space of a month and police have launched a man hunt.

The man, Evans Dilingilizwe Mbasopi is one of the directors of Siyaya Trading Company Private Limited and according to National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, duped the 17 from January 1 and February 28.

He said Mbasopi is facing fraud charges.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating fraud cases involving purported import of vehicles on behalf of unsuspecting members of the public by a company known as Siyaya Trading Company Private Limited claiming to be a BE Forward agent. The cases are covering the period extending 1st January 2023 to 28th February 2023,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said after paying the monies the directors of the company channelled some towards personal use.

“Investigations carried out by the police established that the individuals approached the company’s offices situated at Joina City, 2nd Floor, Harare where they made payments for the import of purported vehicles from Japan. Delivery of the purported vehicles was said to be done within eight (8) weeks after payment. Half of the monies paid were however, channelled towards the purchase of the vehicles whilst the remainder was converted to own use by the suspects, resulting in the complainants not receiving the imported vehicles. Resultantly, 17 victims were duped approximately USD$102 636 .00,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said Mbasopi is on the wanted list.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is now appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of one of the directors of the company, Evans Dilingilizwe Mbasopi. Anyone with information should contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.”

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...