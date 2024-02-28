Health Ministry to give free obstetric fistula treatment

Spread the love

MASVINGO – The Ministry of Health and Child Care and its partners will give free treatment to women with obstetric fistula at Mashoko Christian Hospital from March 5-16 next month.

This is according to a notice released by the Ministry.

Masvingo Provincial Medical Director (PMD), Dr Amadeus Shamu confirmed the development to The Mirror.

Obstetric fistula is a serious childbirth injury causing a hole in the birth canal that results in abnormal connection between rectum and the vagina.

The problem of obstetric fistula in Zimbabwe is so serious that for three campings done at Mashoko in March, September and November last year, a record of 89 women were repaired.

Tendai Shayamano, a woman who spoke to The Mirror said the surgical closure of an obstetric fistula is the most effective way to treat the condition.

A female medical doctor who preferred anonymity said symptoms of obstetric fistula include flatulence, urinary incontinence, or fecal incontinence, which may be continual or only happen at night, foul-smelling vaginal discharge, irritation or pain in the vagina or surrounding areas and pain during sexual activity among other symptoms.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care with support from partners has a program of free treatment to women with a condition of fistula. The venue for the free treatment is Mashoko Christian Hospital from March 5-16, 2024.

“Assist every woman who have such a condition of seepage urine and faeces or those who have child birth injury. They should call for free booking and referral-toll free at 08080231 and get free treatment. Booking is ongoing from 5 pm to 7pm,” reads the notice. – Masvingo Mirror

