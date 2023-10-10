Govt appoints technical committee to assist Harare resolve water challenges amid fresh cholera outbreak

THE Ministry of Lands has appointed a technical team from several institutions to assist the City of Harare (CoH) in resolving water challenges currently bedeviling the capital.

This comes at a time the capital city has been hit with a fresh cholera outbreak and as of last week, five cases were confirmed.

Harare council has been struggling to supply sufficient clean water to residents.

Addressing a press conference Monday, Lands and Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka said the team which will bring additional ideas on how to resolve the water challenges in a sustainable manner will run for only 100 days.

“We wish to advise the public that in terms of section 6 of the Water Act Chapter 20; 24, the government has appointed a technical team to assist the City of Harare resolve water challenges currently bedeviling the capital.

“The Ministry of Finance will be working very closely with the technical team to ensure that money is availed so that we can get production at the treatment works from the current 303ML to 520ML a day.

“We must see and feel as residents that there is an improvement in the water treatment and distribution. The technical committee’s term shall be for a period of 100 days only.

“Having looked at the challenges that CoH is facing for continued purchase of water chemicals, we felt it prudent to appoint a technical committee of competent Zimbabweans from a variety of institutions to be able to complement this effort,” Masuka said.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has recorded 30 confirmed cholera-related deaths, 100 suspected deaths and over 5,000 suspected cases since February.

The government has imposed restrictions to stop the spread of the disease, including limiting numbers at funerals and barring some social gatherings in affected areas. – NewZim

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...