Covid-19: Khupe Hospitalised

The opposition MDC-T has asked the nation to pray for their former leader Thokozani Khupe who has been hospitalised following a coronavirus positive test.

In a post on Twitter, the MDC-T said that Khupe was in a stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery. The update read:

@DrThoko_Khupe has now been admitted to a local private health facility for further management. She is in a stable condition and is in good spirits. We expect her to fully recover soon. Thank you for your prayers Zimbabwe.#CovidIsReal#StayHome#MaskUp#Sanitize

Khupe was one of the delegates at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on Sunday where about a thousand people gathered to elect a new leader for the court-sanctioned MDC-T congress.

She announced she tested positive for COVID-19 2 days after the congress on 29 December.

Khupe at one point was diagnosed with cancer and she beat the disease and even went on to establish her own cancer foundation, The Thokozani Khupe Cancer Foundation to help those suffering from cancer.