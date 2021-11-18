Zimbabwe braces for heavy rainfall

THE Meteorological Services Department (MSD) have underlined their readiness to assist farmers during this year’s farming season, with officers having been deployed across the country’s 10 provinces.

MSD has forecast that Zimbabwe will receive normal-to-above-normal rainfall, which should be good news for farmers, as this sets the tone for yet another bumper harvest.

MSD climate expert, Mr Benjamin Kwenda, told The Sunday Mail that they stand ready to assist farmers, and will be working hand-in-glove with the Department of Agricultural, Technical and Extension Services (Agritex).

“We have officers at provincial level, and we are also available to assist any farmer throughout the country.

“We work with Agritex a lot and had a dissemination workshop that had participants from all the provinces to cater for that. We also update Agritex every week on what has been going on, including the forecast for the next 10 days,” he said.

Mr Kwenda also said the MSD will continue to update farmers with rainfall forecasts.

“We will continue to monitor all the available seasonal climate indicators, which influence Zimbabwe’s rainfall as they evolve.

“Thus, the seasonal rainfall predictions will be updated on a monthly basis beginning at the end of October when rains begin, till March next year.”

