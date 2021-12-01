The show is on: Chris Mutsvangwa now new Zanu PF spokesman

HARARE – Zanu PF First Secretary and President, Emmerson Mnangagwa says the Zimbabwe has made significant strides in instituting economic and political reforms which have become the envy of many in the region.

He was speaking at the Zanu PF politburo meeting which ended with the politburo being reshuffled to fill gaps of those who passed on, while others changed positions, with some new members being elevated into the politburo.

Chris Mutsvangwa has been appointed the party’s Information and Publicity Secretary taking over the position left by the late National Hero Ambassador SK Moyo

Mike Bimha has been appointed National Political Commissar while Monica Mutsvangwa has been appointed Deputy Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare.

Ziyambi Ziyambi has been appointed Secretary for Information Communication Technology, Alice Dube is now a Politburo member replacing Ambassador Cain Mathema and Senator Monica Mavhunga has been appointed Deputy Secretary for Education.

Judith Ncube has been appointed Politburo member representing Bulawayo Province.

The appointments are with immediate effect.

Source: ZBC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

