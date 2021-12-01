Fawcett Security officers and accomplices remanded in custody

HARARE – Three Fawcett Security officers who allegedly staged a robbery and got away with more than 300 000 United States Dollars in cash have appeared in court.

The three Bongani Mapfumo, Emmanuel Nhamo and Langelihle Moyo and their accomplices Blessing Lizhu and Thomas Chisambadzi are facing theft charges after they allegedly staged a robbery and got away with 305 290 United States Dollars in cash.

The State’s case is that on the 25th of last month, the accused persons staged a robbery along the Harare-Bulawayo highway after their accomplices pretended to have robbed the Fawcett vehicle.

The court heard that upon investigations, police realised there was never a robbery and 18 750 United States dollars was recovered.

The accused persons were remanded in custody to the 17th of this month.

Meanwhile, High Court has cleared Drax International of any wrong doing in a case which saw more than two million United States Dollars being paid to the company for the supply of medicines and medical sundries to the National Pharmaceutical Company (Natpharm).

High Court Judge Justice Webster Chinamora ruled that Drax International was empowered by a letter from the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe to supply medicine on behalf of Natpharm.

Meanwhile, two of the individuals who were arrested in connection with the case have also been cleared by the courts while three others were removed from remand. – ZBC

