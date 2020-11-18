Jonathan Moyo showers Grace Mugabe praise

Exiled former G40 kingpin Jonathan Moyo has praised former first lady Grace Mugabe for saving him and his family during the coup to remove former president Robert Mugabe.

“18 November 2017 was D Day for us. We were surrounded. The junta was baying for our blood. But by the Grace of the Lord, Amai Mugabe saved us.

On my &my family’s behalf, I wish to take this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to her. TINOTENDA AMAI! said Moyo via Twitter.

Meanwhile, it is now three years since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over power and a number of Mugabe’s ministers are in exile fearing prosecution by the new dispensation government.