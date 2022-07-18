Chan insists Chamisa should just admit he listened to my advice

LONDON – British academic Stephen Chamisa says Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa should just admit that he has appointed a shadow cabinet because he has named the right people that the West would want to work with.

Chan, whom former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo accused of being a British agent, said: “He (Chamisa) needs to take the plunge and just say it. This is a shadow cabinet in all but name. And the members are the names with which foreign governments would wish to liaise in the event of a CCC victory. The outside world wants some certainty about such things.”

Chamisa appointed 15 legislators to what his party later said were parliamentary spokespeople on ministerial portfolios.

The appointments were:

Tendai Biti (Finance and Economic Development)

Charlton Hwende (Defence and War veterans

Willias Madzimure (Industry and Commerce)

Susan Matsunga (Women’s affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development)

Judith Tobaiwa (Health and Child Care)

Fani Munengami (Primary and Secondary Education, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development)

Happymore Chidziva (Youth, Sport, Arts – and Recreation)

Wellington Chikombo (Local Government and Public Works)

Eric Murai (Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement)

Johnson Matambo (Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry)

Settlement Chikwinya (Transport and Infrastructure Development)

Kucaca Phulu (Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs)

Murisi Zwizwai (Mines and Mining Development)

Prince Sibanda (Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services)

Dickson Tarusenga (Energy and Power Development)

Chamisa himself has not publicly commented on the fiasco that followed reports that this was a shadow cabinet.

Source: The Insider

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

