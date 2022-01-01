KFC opens doors in Gweru

Food chain, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) will open its doors to the public in Gweru on Friday, Business Times can report.

KFC representative in Zimbabwe, Jane Witz, confirmed the development.

“KFC are delighted to bring their unique blend of high quality products and service to the city. The opening of KFC Gweru will also create local jobs in the community and contribute towards economic growth,” Witz said.

In Zimbabwe, KFC has been serving the world’s favourite chicken and delicious meals since 2014.

KFC is famous for its Original Recipe fried chicken, made with the same secret blend of 11 herbs and spices Colonel Harland Sanders perfected more than a half-century ago.

KFC’s chicken is freshly prepared in-store, following the same processes and quality standards to cook every meal, making sure that customers receive hot and deliciously fresh food every time.

All KFC food, from salads to chicken, is freshly made to the highest standards.

“In addition to becoming a Zimbabwean icon, KFC has created meals specifically for local consumers like “Streetwise with Sadza”.

The full menu offering will be available as soon as the Gweru KFC doors open,” Witz said. – Business Times