Covid-19: Zimbabwean opposition calls on President to shut the booze

Opposition party Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) has written to the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa requesting that the President Emmerson Mnangagwa government urgently considers banning the sale of tobacco and cigarettes in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

In a statement issued by the National Spokesperson Stephen Mazanza, the party said the sale of all spirits and tobacco they compromise the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes.

Read the full statement below:

Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) is asking the government to urgently consider banning the sale of alcohol in Zimbabwe. In particular, the sale of all spirits and tobacco they compromise the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes.

Therefore, the government should temporary ban their consumption at any time, and particularly during this COVID-19 pandemic. Alcohol is a psychoactive substance that is associated with mental disorders; people at risk or who have an alcohol-use disorder, are particularly vulnerable, especially when in self-isolation.

We propose that the government introduce a mandatory 3 days a week family exercise regime in order to maintain physical resilience. Our body’s response to fight the Covid 19 is through our immune system. The immune system ranges from physical barriers such as the integrity of our skin to our antibodies: that adapt to and fight off infections.

Furthermore we propose that the Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting Services and Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation could help in urgently developing a balanced aerobics exercise classes or plan that will be aired live on our morning National TV.

We think this small gesture could save lives and it’s fun and beneficial to families during this local down period.

ZimPF is aware of the potential damage this alcohol ban could have on our economy. Hence we are asking the government to weigh its options considering the current crisis in our health care, the impact of alcohol on the July 31st protestors, to stop the smuggling of alcohol into South Africa and the rise of Covid 19 cases in Zimbabwe. Brick by Brick united Zimbabwe we will rebuild.