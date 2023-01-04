Zimbabwe govt pays ZWL$56 billion for grain

Farmers are grateful after the government released ZW$56 billion to pay for wheat delivered to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

According to the GMB, ZW$36 billion will go towards wheat payments after farmers delivered a record-breaking 375 000 tonnes of the cereal crop this past season.

Economist, Mr Eddie Cross says the funds released a call for farmers to invest wisely and maximise their production.

Mr Cross said, “This is a welcome development which calls for farmers to be disciplined and invest the funds into productively. The issue of pre-planting should be done much to allow farmers to do their budgets.”

Farmers expressed optimism about a brighter season given that the payments and pre-planting producer price are done on time.

ZFU Secretary General Mr Paul Zakaria noted, “This season is being presumed to be the best. The rain cycles are good for tobacco and maize, so we foresee a good season compared to other regions. We want to see an improvement in the timing of pre-planting producer prices and payment should be done on time so that a farmer executes his planning on time.”

The government last week announced a pre-planting producer price, pegging maize at US$375 per tonne, while cotton was pegged at US$0.40 per kilogramme. – ZBC

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...