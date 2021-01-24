Tugwi Mukosi dam spills for first time since construction

THE country’s largest inland dam, Tugwi Mukosi, is now spilling after going beyond its capacity this Sunday morning.

For the first time since its completion, the Tugwi Mukosi dam in Masvingo has filled up, with water now spilling into Tugwi River.

While they have been concerns over the safety of communities living in the vicinity of the dam, Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) corporate communications manager, Mrs Marjory Munyonga says they are closely monitoring the situation and assured locals that there is no imminent danger as the water body spills into Tugwi River.

“The river is Tugwi and it passes through ward 28 of Masvingo, your Gororo area. It is a tributary of Runde river. It is also people in Runde river that we expect to be on high alert.

“It is our plea that people should stop trying to cross the river or doing their washing or allowing their cattle close to the river,” she said.

Government, through the Civil Protection Department, has, however, taken precautionary measures and started moving people away from areas prone to flooding.

These include people whose houses are built too close to the banks of Tugwi and Runde Rivers.